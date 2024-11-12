Sangamo Therapeutics Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth

Sangamo Biosciences ( (SGMO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sangamo Biosciences presented to its investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, a genomic medicine company, focuses on developing treatments for serious neurological diseases with unique zinc finger epigenetic regulators and innovative delivery platforms. In its third-quarter 2024 earnings report, Sangamo announced significant achievements, including a regulatory pathway for accelerated approval of a Fabry disease treatment and promising collaborative efforts with Genentech and Pfizer. Key financial highlights show a remarkable increase in revenue from $9.4 million to $49.4 million compared to the same period last year, primarily due to their Genentech agreement, leading to a net income of $10.7 million compared to a loss in the previous year. Strategic developments include the submission of an IND application for a new pain treatment and positive outcomes in gene therapy trials, underscoring the company’s robust pipeline. Looking ahead, Sangamo aims to continue its momentum by advancing its neurology programs and exploring new collaborations, with a cautious outlook on securing additional funds for future operations.

