News & Insights

Markets

Sandvik Divests Non-Strategic Businesses To Focus On Core Operation

September 27, 2024 — 10:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sandvik AB (publ) (SDVKF.PK), Friday announced that the company has divested the engineer-to-order business of DWFritz Automation to private equity firm Balmoral Funds, and intends to exit minority stake in BEAMIT to increase focus on core operations.

The move is expected to cost approximately SEK 390 million in the third quarter, of which about SEK 250 million would be related to the divestment of DWFritz, and around SEK 140 million would be related to a write-down of the stake in BEAMIT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.