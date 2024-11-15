Sandoz receives EC approval for Afqlir

Sandoz (SDZNY) announced that the European Commission, or EC, has granted marketing authorization for Afqlir 2 mg vial kit and pre-filled syringe for intravitreal injection, a biosimilar to reference medicine Eylea. Afqlir is indicated to treat various retinal diseases, including neovascular age-related macular degeneration, or nAMD, aiming to prevent disease-related blindness. Afqlir is one of several biosimilar value drivers for Sandoz and this approval represents a major step in advancing the company’s growth strategy. Launch is expected as of Q4 2025.
