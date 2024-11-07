News & Insights

Sandon Capital Outperforms Market with Strategic Gains

November 07, 2024 — 05:59 pm EST

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (AU:SNC) has released an update.

Sandon Capital Investments Limited reported a robust 5.2% gain in October, significantly outperforming the All Ordinaries Accumulation Index, which fell by 1.3%. Key contributors to this performance included companies like Nuix Ltd and Fleetwood Ltd, while Fleetwood Ltd secured a major contract expected to bolster its earnings. Additionally, IDT Australia saw a surge in revenue, driven by strong demand in its Advanced Therapies division, highlighting Sandon Capital’s strategic investments.

