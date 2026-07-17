Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us

For most of the first half of the year, SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ: SNDK) could seemingly do no wrong. The memory and storage giant was one of the market's most explosive performers, riding the wave of AI-driven demand to a series of fresh record highs.

However, something seems to have shifted over the past few weeks, and the chart is now flashing warning signs that investors would be unwise to ignore.

Since peaking near $2,350 on June 22, SanDisk has failed to make a new high. Worse still, it’s started putting in a pattern of lower highs and lower lows, the kind of technical structure that tends to make chart watchers nervous.

The stock is now trading below $1,500, in the $1,400's, having sliced through a level that had held firm for weeks—representing a drop of roughly 40% from its peak in just a few weeks. With earnings due in roughly three weeks, the question is whether the chart is signaling a healthy pause or a real breakdown.

The Levels That Matter Right Now

The most important line in the sand for SanDisk had been the $1,500 level. The stock bounced off it twice earlier this month, suggesting there were still buyers willing to step in and defend it. But each retest tends to weaken support rather than strengthen it, and $1,500 has now given way—a bearish development that shifts the focus to where the next floor lies.

With $1,500 gone, the chart doesn't offer much of a safety net until around $1,300, the next major area of support. That's a meaningful further drop from current levels, and it's exactly the kind of air pocket that can open up when a key floor breaks and the remaining buyers step back to wait for lower prices.

On the flip side, the bulls will point out that a stock that has risen as far and as fast as SanDisk has this year was always going to need to digest those gains at some point. A 40% pullback sounds dramatic, but in the context of the enormous run that preceded it, it can just as easily be read as a healthy reset rather than the start of something more sinister.

2 Fresh Catalysts Adding Pressure

This technical weakness hasn't developed in a vacuum, and two recent developments have added to the pressure. The first came last week, when Erste Group downgraded SanDisk from Buy to Hold. That's notable not just on its own terms, but because it's one of the first bearish analyst moves on the stock in months, after a long stretch in which the analyst community had been almost uniformly positive.

The second dynamic is more unusual. The record-breaking initial public offering from South Korea's SK Hynix Inc. (NASDAQ: SKHY) last week introduced a fresh variable into the memory space. Rather than lifting sentiment, the fact that SK Hynix shares have traded with extreme volatility in their opening sessions appears to be spooking U.S. investors in memory names like SanDisk.

The read-through is that if one of the world's largest memory players is struggling to hold its valuation out of the gate, it raises uncomfortable questions about how richly valued the entire sector has become.

What to Watch for in the Earnings Report

With the technical picture quite finely balanced, SanDisk's August 5 earnings report has taken on added significance, and there are a few specific things investors should be watching closely. The most important is pricing. The entire bull case for SanDisk this year has rested on the strength of NAND pricing driven by AI-related demand, so any commentary suggesting that pricing momentum is slowing, or any weakness in average selling prices, would be a red flag.

Beyond pricing, investors should watch for updates on the company's longer-term supply agreements. SanDisk has been locking in multi-year deals that provide revenue visibility, and any new contract signings or expansions of existing ones would reinforce the argument that this is a structurally stronger business than the market is currently giving it credit for.

Margin trends and forward guidance will also be scrutinized heavily, particularly any commentary on how the company sees demand shaping up into the back half of the year.

Reading the Tea Leaves

So what is the chart actually trying to tell us? It’s hard to ignore the feeling that SanDisk is at a genuine inflection point right now, and the way the chart goes in the coming sessions will say a lot about how it could trade through the rest of the year.

The current downtrend isn’t a great look, but it could also just be some well-earned consolidation after a monster rally. With $1,500 now in the rearview mirror, the practical takeaway for investors is to watch that $1,300 level like a hawk in the coming sessions and let the earnings report do most of the talking next month.

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