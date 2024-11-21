News & Insights

Sandfire Resources America Expands Bridge Loan Agreement

November 21, 2024 — 07:38 pm EST

Sandfire Resources America (TSE:SFR) has released an update.

Sandfire Resources America has expanded its bridge loan agreement to increase the borrowing capacity from $40 million to $50 million, providing more financial flexibility for the company. This strategic move, backed by its major shareholder Sandfire BC Holdings, is expected to support the company’s ongoing projects without issuing new securities.

