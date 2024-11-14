Sandfire Resources Achieves Global Copper Mining Milestone

Sandfire Resources Limited (AU:SFR) has released an update.

Sandfire Resources Limited has successfully transformed into a significant global copper miner, reporting a 47% increase in Group Copper Equivalent Production and an underlying EBITDA of $362 million for FY24. The company’s strategic shift includes the operation of the MATSA mining complex in Spain and the new Motheo mine in Botswana, with a focus on safety, diversity, and sustainability. Sandfire’s ‘The Sandfire Way’ strategy aims to enhance performance and deliver long-term value, while setting ambitious targets for renewable energy usage by FY30.

