Sanderson Design Group Announces Share Vesting Under LTIP

Sanderson Design Group PLC (GB:SDG) has released an update.

Sanderson Design Group PLC has announced the vesting of awards under its Long-Term Incentive Plan, resulting in the issuance of 206,511 new ordinary shares to executives and employees. This issuance brings the company’s total voting shares to 71,994,853, with CEO Lisa Montague’s shareholding increasing to 472,688 shares. This move reflects the company’s commitment to aligning management’s incentives with shareholder interests.

