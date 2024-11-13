Sancus Lending Group Plans ZDP Shares Delisting

News & Insights

Sancus Lending Group Limited (GB:LEND) has released an update.

Sancus Lending Group Limited is set to cancel the listing of its zero dividend preference shares (ZDP Shares) on the London Stock Exchange’s main market, effective December 11, 2024. The company is offering a buyback opportunity for shareholders wishing to sell their ZDP Shares before the cancellation. This strategic move aims to benefit the company’s overall interests and streamline its market operations.

