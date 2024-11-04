Sana Biotechnology to focus on SC291, suspends SC291 in oncology and SC379

Sana Biotechnology (SANA) announced it will prioritize future development activity for SC291, the company’s CD19-directed allogeneic CAR T cell therapy, in B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, or AID. The company will suspend development of both SC291 in oncology and of SC379, its glial progenitor cell program, as it seeks partnerships for these programs. Sana will increase its investment in its type 1 diabetes program with the cash savings from these changes. With these changes, Sana extends its expected cash runway into 2026. Payments related to ongoing activities combined with the reduction in force may increase the 2024 operating cash burn above prior guidance of less than $200M.

