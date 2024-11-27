News & Insights

Stocks

Samsung names Young Hyun Jun as head of memory chip unit, co-CEO

November 27, 2024 — 06:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Samsung (SSNLF) Electronics announced new leadership for the next phase of the company’s growth and to strengthen its future competitiveness, focusing on the semiconductor business. Young Hyun Jun, Vice Chairman and Head of Device Solutions Division, was named CEO and will also become the Head of Memory Business and Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology. Jinman Han was promoted to President and will become the Head of Foundry Business, while Seok Woo Nam will become Chief Technology Officer of Foundry Business, a newly-created position. JH Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Device eXperience Division, will also lead a newly-created committee that will focus on strengthening product quality across the company.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SSNLF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.