Samsung names Young Hyun Jun as head of memory chip unit, co-CEO

Samsung (SSNLF) Electronics announced new leadership for the next phase of the company’s growth and to strengthen its future competitiveness, focusing on the semiconductor business. Young Hyun Jun, Vice Chairman and Head of Device Solutions Division, was named CEO and will also become the Head of Memory Business and Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology. Jinman Han was promoted to President and will become the Head of Foundry Business, while Seok Woo Nam will become Chief Technology Officer of Foundry Business, a newly-created position. JH Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Device eXperience Division, will also lead a newly-created committee that will focus on strengthening product quality across the company.
