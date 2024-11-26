News & Insights

Stocks

Samsung Electronics Shifts GDRs to London Exchange

November 26, 2024 — 05:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Samsung Electronics (GB:SMSN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Samsung Electronics has announced the delisting of its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, with plans to relist them on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market. The transition is set to complete by March 31, 2025, unless the admission to the London Stock Exchange occurs earlier. This move is part of Samsung’s strategic shift to enhance market exposure and improve trading liquidity for its investors.

For further insights into GB:SMSN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.