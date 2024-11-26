Samsung Electronics Shifts GDRs to London Exchange

Samsung Electronics (GB:SMSN) has released an update.

Samsung Electronics has announced the delisting of its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, with plans to relist them on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market. The transition is set to complete by March 31, 2025, unless the admission to the London Stock Exchange occurs earlier. This move is part of Samsung’s strategic shift to enhance market exposure and improve trading liquidity for its investors.

