Samsung Electronics Confirms Share Repurchase Plan; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - Responding to media report, South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SSNLF, 005930.KS,SMSN.L,005935.KS) confirmed that it is currently reviewing a buyback of shares for stock-based compensation based on its management performance in 2026. However, it is yet to determine any specific matters, including the schedule or scale.

The firm issued the statement in response to a media report by Munhwa Ilbo on June 24, which said the company is planning to repurchase 90 trillion won worth of treasury shares starting next month. The report also stated that the three-year phased repurchase plan will be pursued following Board approval.

Samsung now said it is reviewing the matter, and will make an additional statement after finalizing the details or within one month.

In South Korea, Samsung shares were gaining around 5.4 percent, trading at 358,000.00 won.

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