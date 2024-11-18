Samsung Electronics Announces Major Share Repurchase Plan

Samsung Electronics (GB:SMSN) has released an update.

Samsung Electronics’ Board of Directors has approved a plan to repurchase shares worth 10 trillion Korean won, aiming to enhance shareholder value. The repurchase, scheduled between November 18, 2024, and February 17, 2025, will be conducted through open market transactions involving several investment brokers. This strategic move is expected to positively influence Samsung’s stock performance in the financial markets.

