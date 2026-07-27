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Samsung Card Earnings Fall In Q2

July 27, 2026 — 02:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Samsung Card Co., Ltd. (029780.KS), a South Korean credit card and financial services company, on Monday reported an increase in net income despite lower sales in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 154.2 billion from KRW 151.2 billion in the previous year.

Operating income increased to KRW 208.6 billion from KRW 200.5 billion in the prior year.

Sales decreased to KRW 1.18 trillion from KRW 1.26 trillion in the previous year.

Samsung Card is currently trading 2.46% higher at KRW 50,000 on the Korean Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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