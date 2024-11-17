News & Insights

Markets

Samsung To Buy Back KRW 10 Tln Of Stock

November 17, 2024 — 07:52 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) said that it plans to buy back a total of 10 trillion Korean won in the company's shares. The share repurchase program will be carried out in phases over the next 12 months.

In the next three months, 3 trillion Korean won in stock will be repurchased and all of the shares will be canceled. This buyback will begin from November 18 to February 17, 2025 and will comprise of 50.14 million common shares and 6.91 million preferred shares, the company said.

The remaining KRW 7 trillion in the repurchase program will be authorized accordingly by the Board, which will decide on ways to enhance shareholder value, including when and how to use the treasury shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.