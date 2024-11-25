Sam Woo Construction Unveils Interim Results for 2024

Sam Woo Construction Group Ltd. (HK:3822) has released an update.

Sam Woo Construction Group Ltd. has released its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, demonstrating the company’s commitment to transparency and adherence to Hong Kong’s listing regulations. Investors and market enthusiasts may find interest in evaluating the performance of this Cayman Islands-incorporated company, which is listed under the stock code 3822.

