Salvatore Ferragamo Announces Shareholders’ Meeting and Agenda

October 25, 2024 — 06:20 am EDT

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (IT:SFER) has released an update.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. has announced the upcoming Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for November 26, 2024, where key agenda items include the appointment of a director and proposed amendments to the company’s Articles of Association. Relevant documentation has been made available to the public through various channels, including the company’s website and eMarket STORAGE.

