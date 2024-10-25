Salvatore Ferragamo Announces Shareholders’ Meeting and Agenda

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (IT:SFER) has released an update.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. has announced the upcoming Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for November 26, 2024, where key agenda items include the appointment of a director and proposed amendments to the company’s Articles of Association. Relevant documentation has been made available to the public through various channels, including the company’s website and eMarket STORAGE.

For further insights into IT:SFER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.