Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Reports Strong Gains

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. (AU:SB2) has released an update.

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. has reported a robust performance with an 11.3% increase in its portfolio value, outpacing its benchmark amidst a resilient equity market and easing inflationary pressures. The company is considering its first dividend, backed by a solid track record and franking credits, while continuing its share buyback program. With a focus on unlisted companies and small caps, SB2 is optimistic about leveraging potential interest rate cuts to enhance shareholder returns.

