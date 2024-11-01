Salmon Evolution ASA Q3 2024 Results Presentation

Salmon Evolution ASA (DE:60E) has released an update.

Salmon Evolution ASA, a leader in land-based salmon farming, is set to present its third-quarter 2024 results, highlighting its innovative hybrid flow-through system that enhances growth conditions while minimizing risks. The company, listed on Oslo Børs under the ticker SALME, aims for significant international expansion following successful operations in Norway.

