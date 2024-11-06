News & Insights

SALi Lithium Corp. Announces Promising Project Updates

November 06, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pursuit Gold Corp. (TSE:SALI) has released an update.

SALi Lithium Corp. announces updates on its promising lithium projects in Argentina and Canada, highlighting the potential for substantial lithium occurrences. The El Quemado and Huaytiquina projects in Argentina show promising exploration results, with plans for further development upon receiving necessary permits.

