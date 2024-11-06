SALi Lithium Corp. Announces Promising Project Updates

Pursuit Gold Corp. (TSE:SALI) has released an update.

SALi Lithium Corp. announces updates on its promising lithium projects in Argentina and Canada, highlighting the potential for substantial lithium occurrences. The El Quemado and Huaytiquina projects in Argentina show promising exploration results, with plans for further development upon receiving necessary permits.

