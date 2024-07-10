Salesforce's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Salesforce. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 22% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $154,500, and 5 are calls, amounting to $248,595.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $225.0 to $260.0 for Salesforce over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Salesforce's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Salesforce's whale activity within a strike price range from $225.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

Salesforce Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $59.65 $57.85 $57.85 $240.00 $69.4K 6.4K 19 CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/09/24 $5.75 $4.95 $5.75 $250.00 $57.5K 53 0 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $4.1 $4.05 $4.1 $260.00 $53.7K 3.9K 120 CRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/12/24 $26.7 $23.35 $24.71 $225.00 $49.4K 30 0 CRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $4.2 $4.1 $4.15 $260.00 $42.7K 3.9K 120

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Salesforce, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Salesforce's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 599,856, the CRM's price is down by -1.1%, now at $249.65. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Salesforce options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

