Salesforce Secures $1.6 Bln Contract

(RTTNews) - Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) said on Friday that it has received a $1.6 billion three-year contract from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, or VA, to modernize the service delivery system of the department to meet growing demand from the American veterans for care and services.

Missionforce, a business unit of Salesforce, will help VA to deliver faster, more personalized benefits and care by connecting workflows and systems across the department. It will deploy FedRAMP High-authorized and HIPAA-ready AI agents to modernize the current system being used by VA.

VA provides healthcare, benefits, and other essential services to over 17 million veterans, as well as their families and caregivers. Across 170 VA medical centers and more than 1,100 veterans health administration outpatient clinics, VA provided over 82 million direct-care appointments in 2025.

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