Salesforce price target raised to $360 from $340 at Loop Capital

Loop Capital raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $360 from $340 but keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company posted another “lackluster but steady” cRPO – Current Remaining Performance Obligation – growth at about 10% y/y in constant currency and guided Q4 cRPO growth to 9% y/y, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Loop adds however that the stock is no longer about its current business, but it’s about the potential of Agentforce, and while Salesforce did not provide any financial details regarding the Agentforce adoption and when it can help accelerate the company’s overall cRPO growth well above the current 10% range, it shared several data points that suggest that the early feedback has been positive.

