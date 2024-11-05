News & Insights

Salesforce Establishes New Credit Agreement with Bank of America

November 05, 2024 — 04:42 pm EST

Salesforce ( (CRM) ) has shared an update.

Salesforce has entered into a new Credit Agreement with Bank of America, replacing an older agreement with Citibank. This new arrangement offers a $5 billion unsecured, multicurrency revolving credit facility over five years, allowing borrowing in various currencies with interest rates tied to credit ratings. The facility can be used for general corporate purposes, and includes options for prepayments and reduced commitments without penalties, reflecting favorable terms for Salesforce’s financial strategies.

