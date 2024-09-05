Salesforce Agrees To Acquire Own Company For Approx. $1.9 Bln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Salesforce (CRM), Thursday announced that the company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire New Jersey-based Own Company, a provider of data protection and data management solutions, for about $1.9 billion in cash.

The company aims to enhance the growth of its Platform Data Security, Privacy, and Compliance products with the help of Own Company.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Salesforce's fiscal year 2025.

