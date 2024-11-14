Salcef Group Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Shift

Salcef Group S.p.A (IT:SCF) has released an update.

Salcef Group, a leader in sustainable mobility solutions, has reported strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with a 28.9% increase in revenues to €731.7 million and a 20.6% rise in EBITDA. The company also completed a successful public purchase offer, paving the way for its delisting and a new strategic phase. Despite a negative net financial position due to dividend payouts, the group’s order backlog remains robust at €2.4 billion.

