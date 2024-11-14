News & Insights

Stocks

Salcef Group Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Shift

November 14, 2024 — 11:21 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Salcef Group S.p.A (IT:SCF) has released an update.

Salcef Group, a leader in sustainable mobility solutions, has reported strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with a 28.9% increase in revenues to €731.7 million and a 20.6% rise in EBITDA. The company also completed a successful public purchase offer, paving the way for its delisting and a new strategic phase. Despite a negative net financial position due to dividend payouts, the group’s order backlog remains robust at €2.4 billion.

For further insights into IT:SCF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.