Sakae Holdings’ Chairman in Ongoing Share Sale Talks

Sakae Holdings Ltd. is working through the proposed sale of shares by its Executive Chairman, Mr. Douglas Foo, who is in discussions with Makara Capital Limited to finalize a new completion date for the agreement. Investors and shareholders are advised to remain cautious and consult with financial advisors as negotiations continue.

