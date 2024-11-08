News & Insights

Stocks

Sakae Holdings’ Chairman in Ongoing Share Sale Talks

November 08, 2024 — 11:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sakae Holdings Ltd. (SG:5DO) has released an update.

Sakae Holdings Ltd. is working through the proposed sale of shares by its Executive Chairman, Mr. Douglas Foo, who is in discussions with Makara Capital Limited to finalize a new completion date for the agreement. Investors and shareholders are advised to remain cautious and consult with financial advisors as negotiations continue.

For further insights into SG:5DO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.