SAJ Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Saratoga Investment Corp 8.00% Notes Due 2027 (Symbol: SAJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.49, changing hands as high as $25.69 per share. Saratoga Investment Corp 8.00% Notes Due 2027 shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAJ's low point in its 52 week range is $25 per share, with $26.9173 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.63.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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