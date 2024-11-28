Saint-Gobain Strengthens Leadership Amidst Financial Success

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (FR:SGO) has released an update.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain is set to bolster its board with the proposed reappointment of Benoit Bazin as CEO and the addition of three new independent directors, enhancing its international expertise. The company continues to demonstrate robust financial performance with rising share prices and a strong strategic position in sustainable construction and emerging markets.
