Saint-Gobain Shows Improvement Amidst European Challenges

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain reported a sequential improvement in turnover for the third quarter, driven by strong performance in the Americas and Asia-Pacific, despite a decline in new construction in Europe. The company benefited from recent acquisitions, maintaining stable prices and achieving a positive price-cost gap. Notably, the Group is enhancing its market presence with strategic divestments and acquisitions, positioning itself for future growth.

