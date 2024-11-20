Saint-Gobain downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded Saint-Gobain (CODYY) to Hold from Buy with a price target of EUR 96, up from EUR 95. The firm sees a “stable macro outlook” into 2025 for the European building materials sector, though notes the higher rates seen since August will likely delay the recovery of new build, particularly housing. The firm adjusted ratings as part of a 2025 outlook.
