Saint-Gobain Achieves Share Buyback Milestone Ahead of Plan

December 03, 2024 — 12:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (FR:SGO) has released an update.

Saint-Gobain, a leader in sustainable construction, has canceled nearly 5 million treasury shares, bringing its total outstanding shares down to 497 million. This move was part of a broader share buyback strategy, with the company investing €420 million in 2024 and reaching its €2 billion buyback goal a year ahead of schedule. This strategic initiative aligns with Saint-Gobain’s ‘Grow & Impact’ plan, aimed at enhancing shareholder value and driving future growth.

