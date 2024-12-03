Saint-Gobain Achieves Share Buyback Milestone Ahead of Plan

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (FR:SGO) has released an update.

Saint-Gobain, a leader in sustainable construction, has canceled nearly 5 million treasury shares, bringing its total outstanding shares down to 497 million. This move was part of a broader share buyback strategy, with the company investing €420 million in 2024 and reaching its €2 billion buyback goal a year ahead of schedule. This strategic initiative aligns with Saint-Gobain’s ‘Grow & Impact’ plan, aimed at enhancing shareholder value and driving future growth.

