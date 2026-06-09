SailPoint Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) reported a stronger-than-expected start to fiscal 2027, with management pointing to continued SaaS migration activity, larger customer commitments and growing demand for identity security tied to artificial intelligence agents and other non-human identities.

On the company’s fiscal first-quarterearnings call founder and CEO Mark McClain said SailPoint delivered “another quarter of robust top and bottom-line growth” and argued that identity security has become a central issue for enterprises adopting AI. Chief Financial Officer Brian Carolan said annual recurring revenue, revenue and adjusted operating margin all came in above the high end of the company’s guidance.

ARR and SaaS Growth Lead First-Quarter Results

SailPoint ended fiscal Q1 2027 with annual recurring revenue of $1.163 billion, up 26% year over year. SaaS ARR reached $781 million, growing 36% from the prior year. Carolan said net new SaaS ARR was $35 million, up 5% as reported and more than 30% on a constant-currency basis.

Revenue for the quarter was $280 million, an increase of 22% year over year, while SaaS revenue grew 35%. Dollar-based net revenue retention was 113%.

The company also reported an adjusted operating margin of 13.5%, representing approximately 330 basis points of year-over-year expansion. SailPoint generated $38 million in cash from operating activities and $33 million in free cash flow, equal to an 11.6% free cash flow margin. The company ended the quarter with $391 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Carolan said the business showed “balanced growth,” with contributions from both new customers and expansion within the existing base. Average ARR per customer rose 18% year over year to more than $350,000, and SailPoint ended the quarter with 225 customers generating more than $1 million in ARR, up 32% year over year.

AI Agents and Non-Human Identities Become Central Theme

Much of the call focused on SailPoint’s view that AI adoption is creating a new identity security challenge for enterprises. McClain said autonomous agents and other non-human identities increasingly outnumber human identities inside companies, creating risks around excessive privileges, unmanaged access and machine-speed actions.

According to McClain, non-human identities accounted for 40% of SailPoint’s identity growth in Q1 and now represent 14% of all identities managed in the company’s cloud offering. He said SailPoint saw a greater than 50% ARR increase in customers adopting its advanced non-human identity capabilities during the quarter.

McClain highlighted SailPoint Agentic Fabric, introduced last month, as the company’s response to this shift. He described it as a governance layer designed to discover AI agents, assign them to accountable human owners, apply least-privilege controls and support real-time authorization and remediation. He said the offering is intended to work for cloud customers, on-premise IdentityIQ customers and organizations using other access management platforms.

“You cannot control what you cannot govern,” McClain said, adding that identity security is no longer simply a compliance requirement but a key part of enterprise AI strategy.

The company cited two customer examples from the quarter: a five-year commitment from a major North American retailer following a cyber breach and a platform modernization at a large insurance company moving to SailPoint Identity Security Cloud under a cloud-first mandate.

SaaS Migration and Emerging Products Drive Expansion

Carolan said migration activity remained a key catalyst, with ARR from migrations more than doubling year over year. SaaS represented 92% of net new ARR in the quarter, compared with 69% in the same period last year.

Management said SailPoint’s Modernization Flex pricing program is helping customers move from on-premise products to the cloud. About one-third of migrations in Q1 used the Modernization Flex offering. Carolan also said ARR contribution from emerging products more than doubled year over year and represented 20% of net new ARR in the quarter.

During the question-and-answer session, President Matt Mills said SailPoint has created workshops for customers and prospects that bring together identity management, AI and security teams. He said those conversations often reveal that different groups inside large enterprises are only beginning to coordinate on AI identity risk.

Mills said about 10% of SailPoint customers have adopted AI-related capabilities and that the company is seeing “a lot of top-of-funnel attraction.” Management said the agentic pipeline doubled in Q1 and has been doubling quarter over quarter since inception, though executives repeatedly noted that the opportunity remains early and is not yet a major contributor to reported results.

Guidance Raised for Fiscal 2027

For fiscal Q2 2027, SailPoint expects ARR of $1.22 billion, up 24% year over year, and revenue of $310 million, up 17%. The company expects adjusted operating margin of 18.4%, diluted share count of approximately 571 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.07 to $0.08.

For the full fiscal year, SailPoint raised its guidance to reflect Q1 upside. The company now expects:

ARR of $1.369 billion, up 22% year over year;

Revenue of approximately $1.27 billion, up 19% year over year;

Adjusted operating margin of 19%, up 50 basis points from the prior outlook;

Adjusted EPS of $0.32, based on approximately 580 million diluted shares;

Free cash flow of approximately $200 million.

Carolan said SailPoint continues to expect 90% to 95% of net new ARR to come from SaaS in both Q2 and the full year, reflecting continued customer adoption of its cloud platform. He also cautioned that the shift toward SaaS can create short-term fluctuations in revenue growth and margins, while describing it as a long-term value driver.

In closing remarks, McClain said SailPoint is still in the “very early innings” of the agentic AI shift but sees “significant momentum building.” He said management expects that momentum to begin showing up in the company’s numbers over time, while adding that future guidance will reflect the opportunity “as appropriate.”

About SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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