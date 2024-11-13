News & Insights

SAIHEAT reports 1H of 2024 EPS (7.9c) vs (15.8c) last year

November 13, 2024 — 08:41 am EST

Reports 1H of 2024 revenue $3.2M vs $3.026M last year. Arthur Lee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated that, “Despite the reduction in block rewards from the April ‘halving event’, our total revenue have increased 6% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. Due primarily to the significant increase in the Bitcoin price, which has more than tripled since January 2023.”

