SAIHEAT purchases $1.5M of bitcoin

November 21, 2024 — 11:10 am EST

SAIHEAT (SAIH) Limited announced that it has purchased $1.5M of bitcoin (BTC) and currently holds approximately 102 bitcoins, including staked and restricted bitcoins. SAIHEAT has committed to a comprehensive HODL strategy for its Bitcoin holdings, aiming to retain bitcoin mined through its operations as a long-term asset. “Our commitment to the HODL strategy is driven by our strong belief in Bitcoin’s enduring value,” said Arthur Lee, CEO of SAIHEAT. “We view Bitcoin as the leading reserve asset globally and fully support the concept of sovereign wealth funds holding it. We suggest both governments and businesses to consider Bitcoin as a key part of their reserve assets.”

