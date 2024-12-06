SAIC price target raised to $154 from $147 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on SAIC (SAIC) to $154 from $147 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. SAIC gave back all of its pre-market gains on a Q3 that included one-time benefits along with a light book-to-bill and free cash flow, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The key for the stock to work will be an inflection in bookings and growth into FY26, Wells argues.

