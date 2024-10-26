Saia price target raised to $534 from $518 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Saia (SAIA) to $534 from $518 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. Despite the earnings miss, Saia traded up over 10% on Friday, which partly reflects short covering, as it appears sentiment had shifted negative into the print, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while there is execution risk from Saia’s “aggressive” recent terminal expansions, it continues to believe it has “compelling” pricing, margin and earnings growth potential.

