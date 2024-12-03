News & Insights

Stocks

Saia price target lowered to $612 from $616 at BofA

December 03, 2024 — 02:55 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Saia (SAIA) to $612 from $616 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company posted Q4-to-date Tons/Day in line with the firm’s targets, as the Less-than-Truckload carrier continues to grow well above the market despite tougher post-Yellow comps. While the firm cut its price target the new target remains above its 14x-27x 2025 EPS range given upside potential of an improving economic backdrop as well as growth potential outside of near-term mix and expansion costs.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SAIA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SAIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.