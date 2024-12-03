Saia price target lowered to $612 from $616 at BofA

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Saia (SAIA) to $612 from $616 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company posted Q4-to-date Tons/Day in line with the firm’s targets, as the Less-than-Truckload carrier continues to grow well above the market despite tougher post-Yellow comps. While the firm cut its price target the new target remains above its 14x-27x 2025 EPS range given upside potential of an improving economic backdrop as well as growth potential outside of near-term mix and expansion costs.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SAIA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.