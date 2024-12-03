News & Insights

Sage Group Releases 2024 Annual Report Highlighting Business Growth

December 03, 2024 — 05:47 am EST

Sage Group plc (GB:SGE) has released an update.

Sage Group plc has released its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ending September 2024, now accessible on their website and through the National Storage Mechanism. Known for supporting small and mid-sized businesses with finance and HR solutions, Sage continues to drive digital transformation to enhance business efficiency and address global challenges. Investors and stakeholders can now review Sage’s financial performance and strategic initiatives.

