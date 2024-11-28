News & Insights

Sage Group plc Enhances Value with Share Buyback

November 28, 2024 — 12:37 pm EST

Sage Group plc (GB:SGE) has released an update.

Sage Group plc has repurchased 211,883 of its own shares at an average price of 1,304.32p per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move is part of a strategic effort to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares, thereby increasing earnings per share. All purchased shares will be canceled to adjust the company’s capital structure.

