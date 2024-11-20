Sage Group Initiates Up To GBP 400 Mln Share Buyback Programme

(RTTNews) - Sage Group Plc (SGE.L), an accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology company, announced Wednesday that it is commencing a share buyback programme for aggregate consideration of up to 400 million pounds.

The programme will run from November 20 and is expected to end no later than June 3, 2025.

The company noted that the share buyback programme is consistent with its disciplined capital allocation policy, and reflects the Board's confidence in its future prospects, together with strong cash generation and robust financial position.

Sage said it continues to have considerable financial flexibility to drive the execution of its growth strategy.

The company in November last year had commenced a share buyback program of up to 350 million pounds.

