News & Insights

Markets

Sage Group Initiates Up To GBP 400 Mln Share Buyback Programme

November 20, 2024 — 02:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sage Group Plc (SGE.L), an accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology company, announced Wednesday that it is commencing a share buyback programme for aggregate consideration of up to 400 million pounds.

The programme will run from November 20 and is expected to end no later than June 3, 2025.

The company noted that the share buyback programme is consistent with its disciplined capital allocation policy, and reflects the Board's confidence in its future prospects, together with strong cash generation and robust financial position.

Sage said it continues to have considerable financial flexibility to drive the execution of its growth strategy.

The company in November last year had commenced a share buyback program of up to 350 million pounds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.