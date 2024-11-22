Sage Group Executives Sell Shares, Maintain Strong Holdings

Sage Group plc (GB:SGE) has released an update.

Sage Group plc has announced that both its CEO, Steve Hare, and CFO, Jonathan Howell, have sold 70,000 ordinary shares each, with shares priced at £12.6431 and £12.7008 respectively. Despite the sales, both executives maintain shareholdings well above Sage’s guideline requirements, reflecting strong alignment with shareholder interests.

