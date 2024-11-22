News & Insights

Stocks

Sage Group Executives Sell Shares, Maintain Strong Holdings

November 22, 2024 — 04:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sage Group plc (GB:SGE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sage Group plc has announced that both its CEO, Steve Hare, and CFO, Jonathan Howell, have sold 70,000 ordinary shares each, with shares priced at £12.6431 and £12.7008 respectively. Despite the sales, both executives maintain shareholdings well above Sage’s guideline requirements, reflecting strong alignment with shareholder interests.

For further insights into GB:SGE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.