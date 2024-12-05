Sage Group CMO Sells Shares After Award Vesting

Sage Group plc (GB:SGE) has released an update.

Cath Keers, Chief Marketing Officer at Sage Group plc, recently sold over 101,000 shares at approximately £13.11 each, following the vesting of share awards under the company’s bonus plans. This transaction, which also included a sale of nearly 44,000 shares to cover tax liabilities, leaves Keers with a total holding of 49,004 shares. The trades were conducted on the London Stock Exchange, shedding light on the financial maneuvers within the leadership of Sage Group.

