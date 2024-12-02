Sage Group Announces Share Buyback on London Exchange

Sage Group plc (GB:SGE) has released an update.

Sage Group plc has repurchased 121,719 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of a share buyback programme initiated in November 2024. The shares were bought at a volume-weighted average price of 1,304.0561 pence and will be cancelled, reflecting Sage’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. This strategic move may influence investor perceptions and stock performance in the financial market.

