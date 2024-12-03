Sage Group Aligns Leadership Incentives with Share Awards

Sage Group plc (GB:SGE) has released an update.

Sage Group plc has granted conditional share awards to members of its Executive Leadership Team under various share plans, including the 2015 Performance Share Plan and the 2016 Deferred Share Bonus Plan. These awards, which do not require a purchase price upon grant or vesting, will vest in December 2027, contingent on continued employment and performance conditions. This move is part of Sage’s strategy to align management incentives with shareholder interests.

