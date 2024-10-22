News & Insights

Saga Metals Unveils Promising Radar Project Results

October 22, 2024 — 09:39 am EDT

Saga Metals Corp. (TSE:SAGA) has released an update.

Saga Metals Corp. has released promising assay results from its Radar Titanium-Vanadium project in Labrador, highlighting the potential for significant titanium, vanadium, and iron mineralization. The summer exploration program involved extensive geological mapping and sampling, revealing high assay values that support the company’s strategic focus on critical mineral assets in North America.

