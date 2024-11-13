News & Insights

Stocks

SAGA Metals Plans Uranium Drilling in Labrador

November 13, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Saga Metals Corp. (TSE:SAGA) has released an update.

SAGA Metals Corp. is set to launch a maiden drill program at the Double Mer Uranium project in Labrador, focusing on the promising Luivik zone. This initiative aims to evaluate the uranium potential across an 18 km trend, with drilling scheduled for early 2025. The project is seen as a significant addition to the region’s established uranium projects, offering potential for large-tonnage uranium resources.

For further insights into TSE:SAGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.