SAGA Metals Plans Uranium Drilling in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. (TSE:SAGA) has released an update.

SAGA Metals Corp. is set to launch a maiden drill program at the Double Mer Uranium project in Labrador, focusing on the promising Luivik zone. This initiative aims to evaluate the uranium potential across an 18 km trend, with drilling scheduled for early 2025. The project is seen as a significant addition to the region’s established uranium projects, offering potential for large-tonnage uranium resources.

For further insights into TSE:SAGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.