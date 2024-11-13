SAG Holdings completes implementation of automation technology at center

SAG Holdings (SAG) announced that Filtec Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SAG Holdings, has completed implementation of automation technology in its distribution center, embracing industrial innovation and leveraging advanced robotics and digital solutions to redefine its operations.

