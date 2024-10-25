News & Insights

Safran Reports Strong Q3 Revenue Growth in 2024

October 25, 2024 — 01:43 am EDT

SAFRAN SA (FR:SAF) has released an update.

Safran SA has reported a significant 14% increase in its third-quarter revenue for 2024, amounting to €6.639 billion, driven primarily by robust growth in aftermarket services for engines and aerospace equipment. The company has subsequently raised its annual operating income forecast, despite ongoing supply chain challenges affecting original equipment deliveries. Safran remains optimistic about its ability to sustain profitable growth, underscoring a strong performance across its Propulsion, Equipment & Defense, and Aircraft Interiors divisions.

